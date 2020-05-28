homicide

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a homicide in the 1200 block of northeast 20th Street on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Police found a woman shot to death in a Winston-Salem road Thursday morning. Investigators went to N.E. 20th Street around 6:30 a.m. after getting a call from a passerby, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said.

Officers found the woman's body lying in the 1200 block of N.E. 20th, and she had been shot several times. Dorn said detectives haven't identified the woman but that she is a young adult.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood, and multiple residents reported hearing gunshots last night and this morning. Dorn asked anyone who heard gunshots to report them.

"Call us, and we'll send a detective to your house," he said.

The woman's death is the city's fourth homicide since Saturday, and no arrests have been made in the other three. There have been 10 homicides in the city this year, compared to eight through the same time period in 2019.

Dorn said the police department has leads in all four cases and is making progress. The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has eight homicide detectives. 

When asked about the recent spate of violence, Dorn said it's hard to predict what causes fluctuations or sudden spikes.

