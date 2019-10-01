Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg Monday night at the Plaza Apartments, near the intersection of Thurmond Street and Haywood Street, according to a police report.

Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said a group of people fired several rounds at the apartment complex from the sidewalk at about 9:45 p.m., and one of the bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in the leg. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Dorn said.

There were witnesses to the shooting, Dorn said, but they didn’t provide much information.

“One witness said (the shooter or shooters) were standing on a sidewalk and then entered a car, but gave no description,” Dorn said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800.

