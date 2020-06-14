HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a woman on Saturday evening, according to a news release from High Point police.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, High Point Police Communications received a 911 call from a man stating that a woman had been shot. The man told dispatchers that he was driving her to High Point Regional Hospital. The location of the shooting was unclear, police said in the release.
The victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for trauma care. High Point Police are still investigating the incident and no further information was released.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
