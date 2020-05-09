A Winston-Salem woman is dead and her brother is injured after an early Saturday morning shooting in the south part of the city.
Officers got a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive at 4:05 a.m. and upon arrival they found 32-year-old Malika Davis and 36-year-old Tyron Davis suffering from gunshot wounds.
Someone shot Malika in the torso and Tyron in the shoulder, police said.
First-responders took both to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Malika went into emergency surgery for her injury but died soon after, police said. Tyron Davis is in stable condition, police said.
Malika and Tyron are siblings, and Malika has at least one child of her own, police said.
Later Saturday morning, detectives had blocked off a large swath of the road with crime scene tape.
More than 30 yellow evidence placards could be seen scattered across the road, in a driveway, around a blue Toyota car parked on the street and in the front lawn of a home. One evidence placard sat on the back of the car next to a Rolling Rock beer.
Sizable splotches of what appeared to be blood were in the driveway of the home across from the scene of the shooting and in the road behind the car. Forensic investigators and homicide detectives spent considerable time around the car photographing and documenting evidence.
One investigator could be seen using a metal detector in the lawn of the home, presumably looking for shell casings from a gun.
Police said Saturday afternoon the investigation remains in its early stages and no suspect information would be released.
Malika Davis is the sixth person killed in Winston-Salem in 2020. In 2019, six people had been killed in the city as of May 10.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Saturday’s shooting on Woodcote Drive is one of at least three firearm related incidents that injured people in the city since Friday.
On Friday, a 4-year-old boy was shot in the neck at an apartment complex off of Shattalon Drive. The boy is in stable but critical condition. Police haven’t made any arrests in that incident and aren’t looking for any suspects.
On Saturday morning, around 9:40 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest, police said. He is in stable condition, and police say the shooting wasn’t random.
