A woman was taken into custody Friday after she was involved in a standoff with Davidson County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deputies went to 207 Big Jon Road in eastern Davidson County after they received a report of a disturbance, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies then learned that a woman inside the home at that address was wanted on a felony warrant, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies approached the home, a shot was fired from inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

After a brief standoff between the deputies and the woman, the woman was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.

The woman, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local treatment center for evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

