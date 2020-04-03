A woman was taken into custody Friday after she was involved in a standoff with Davidson County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
Deputies went to 207 Big Jon Road in eastern Davidson County after they received a report of a disturbance, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputies then learned that a woman inside the home at that address was wanted on a felony warrant, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies approached the home, a shot was fired from inside the home, the sheriff's office said.
After a brief standoff between the deputies and the woman, the woman was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.
The woman, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local treatment center for evaluation, the sheriff's office said.
