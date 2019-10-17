ASHEBORO — Police have identified the woman found shot to death early Thursday near the Lake Lucas bridge on Old Lexington Road as a 44-year-old Asheboro resident.
The death of Soledad Ortiz is being investigated as a homicide, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A family member reported her missing Thursday to the Asheboro Police Department, officials said.
Her body has been sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy, which has not yet been scheduled.
Anyone with information, or who may have been travelling through that area between midnight and 2 a.m., is urged to call 911 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463.
