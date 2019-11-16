JAMESTOWN — Guilford County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Bellwood Court home early Saturday.
The sheriff's office said the woman's body was discovered after deputies responded first about 1:30 a.m. om Saturday to a report of a suicidal person in the 400 block of Tangle Drive.
After locating and getting medical attention for that person, the deputies were asked to check on another family member at the Bellwood Court location, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The female victim was found dead from obvious traumatic injuries, deputies said. Authorities are investigating the victim's death as a homicide.
The woman's name has not been released.
This is the third killing in Guilford County this year.
No further details were available.
