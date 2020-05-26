A Winston-Salem woman who police said was assaulted Saturday morning has died, Winston-Salem police said Monday. Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died from her injuries on Sunday.
Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, Crawley was found near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park. She had visible head injuries, and police said she was in grave need of assistance.
The N.C. Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Crawley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. This is the city's eighth homicide. At this time last year, the city had eight homicides. Detectives believe Crawley was walking in the area before she was killed.
Vanessa Tuberville, one of Crawley's nieces who lives in Virginia, said Tuesday that Crawley was found on top of a hill and that she had been beaten badly.
"She was just a good person," Tuberville said. "She was a Christian. She bothered nobody. She shouldn't have been done that way."
She said she can't believe what happened to her aunt.
"It's just hard to believe that someone did that to Loraine. She's just like an angel," she said.
Detectives are trying to interview anyone who was in the vicinity of Gateway Commons Park between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.
