Two years ago, Krystal Nicole Matlock stood in Courtroom 5A and pleaded guilty to her role in the brutal murders of two men buried in the backyard of a Clemmons House.
Wednesday, she was back in the same courtroom, this time pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, as well as charges of breaking and entering and possession of a firearm.
Matlock, 33, entered guilty pleas in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday to charges that she possessed and sold illegal drugs such as methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to charges that she broke into the home of a Forsyth County couple and stole certain items, including household electronics and jewelry. In indictments, prosecutors allege that she then tried to sell some of those items at pawn shops, claiming they belonged to her.
Per a plea agreement, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into two separate judgments. Hall sentenced Matlock to a minimum of one year and nine months with a maximum of three years and eight months in prison.
Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Matlock began committing crimes less than a month after she got off parole for charges related to the deaths of two men — Joshua Frederick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch. The two men were buried for five years in the backyard of a house on Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons.
According to prosecutors, court documents and testimony, self-described Satanist Pazuzu Algarad and his girlfriend, Amber Burch, fatally shot the two men. Algarad shot Wetzler multiple times in July 2009 and Burch shot Welch in the head in October 2009. Matlock was convicted of helping bury Wetzler's body.
In June 2017, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to a minimum of three years and 10 months in prison. She got out in May 2018, after receiving credit for time she served awaiting trial. Her parole ended Feb. 1.
Burch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years. Algarad killed himself before his case went to trial.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader said in court Wednesday that in February 2019, Matlock was living at a motel and had asked two men to help store firearms — a pellet gun and a long-rifle — at a house on Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police officers found the guns in a basement of the house, Shrader said. Because of her previous conviction, Matlock was prohibited from possessing firearms.
In March 2019, Matlock entered into an agreement to clean a house for a Forsyth County couple. Part of the deal was that Matlock would spend the night in the house before cleaning the next day.
Shrader said that Matlock's boyfriend went to the house and, based on home-surveillance video, the boyfriend and Matlock took items from the house over a three-day period. The couple also broke into a garden shed and stole items, he said.
She tried to pawn several items at local shops. According to indictments, she got $100 in cash by falsely claiming she owned a pearl necklace, a pearl bracelet and a pin.
Jeffrey Hutchins, Matlock's attorney, said his client has struggled with drug addiction.
Hall ordered Matlock to undergo drug treatment while in prison and requested that state prison officials make sure Burch and Matlock are not held in the same prison.
Matlock is featured in a five-part documentary series called "The Devil You Know," which is currently showing on Viceland cable channel.
