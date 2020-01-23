Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

File photo

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a woman in a crash last month that injured a motorcyclist who died two weeks later.

Fatou Gueye was charged this morning with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield causing serious injury in the Dec. 28 crash, police said in a news release. Police did not release Gueye's age or address. She received a $100,000 unsecure bail.

Bengy Christopher Austin died at 11 p.m. Jan. 11, police said. They did not release his age or address.

Police said officers responded about 6 p.m. Dec. 28 to the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and High Point Road after Gueye's 2017 Nissan Murano and Austin's Black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle collided.

