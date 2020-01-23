GREENSBORO — Police have charged a woman in a crash last month that injured a motorcyclist who died two weeks later.
Fatou Gueye was charged this morning with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield causing serious injury in the Dec. 28 crash, police said in a news release. Police did not release Gueye's age or address. She received a $100,000 unsecure bail.
Bengy Christopher Austin died at 11 p.m. Jan. 11, police said. They did not release his age or address.
Police said officers responded about 6 p.m. Dec. 28 to the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and High Point Road after Gueye's 2017 Nissan Murano and Austin's Black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle collided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.