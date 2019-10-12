GREENSBORO — A woman accused of abducting a 3-year-old girl from an apartment's playground on Wednesday is in custody, police said on Saturday. 

Police charged 22-year-old N'denezsia Lancaster of Greensboro with first-degree kidnapping of Ahlora Lindiment and an unrelated assault charge. 

Police said she is still being processed but will be held in the Guilford County jail. 

Officers learned about Lindiment's kidnapping Wednesday evening after her three older siblings ran inside their apartment and told their uncle a woman had led Ahlora away from the merry-go-round where they were playing at Claremont Courts Apartments on Phillips Avenue. 

Federal, state and local police scoured the area searching for Ahlora and her alleged kidnapper. 

Ahlora was located Thursday evening by a church pastor when she spotted the toddler walking near Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, six miles from the apartment where she was kidnapped. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

