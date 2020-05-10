police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded early Sunday morning after she was caught in the crossfire of gunshots, authorities said.

Tammy Jones Coleman, 52, was in her vehicle near the intersection of North Point Boulevard and University Parkway at 2:45 a.m. when two other vehicles approached that location, Winston-Salem police said. 

People in those vehicles then fired guns at each other, and Coleman sustained at least one and possibly two gunshot wounds as she waited at a red light, police said. Coleman didn't provide any further information about the incident.

Coleman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

