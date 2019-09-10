Two years ago, Krystal Nicole Matlock became the last person convicted in connection with the brutal murders of two men buried for five years in the backyard of a Clemmons house. Released from prison, she is now back behind bars due to a slew of charges for illegal drugs, breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm.
Matlock, 33, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court in June 2017 to conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Forsyth County prosecutors said she helped bury Joshua Frederick Wetzler. Self-described Satanist Pazuzu Algarad shot Wetzler multiple times in July 2009 in the living room of the house his mother owned at 2749 Knob Hill Drive. Wetzler’s body stayed in the basement for two weeks and then Algarad’s girlfriend Amber Burch, Matlock and Algarad conspired to bury the body in the backyard.
In October 2009, Burch shot Tommy Dean Welch to death and his body was buried in the backyard as well. The men’s families reported them missing, but their remains were not found until 2014.
Algarad and Burch were each charged with first-degree murder, but Algarad killed himself in state prison before his case came to trial. Burch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in March 2017 and received a minimum sentence of 30 years.
Matlock received a sentence of three years and two months to four years and 10 months. A judge gave her credit for time served and she was released from prison in May 2018. Her parole ended on Feb. 1 of this year.
But Matlock is now facing charges that she possessed and sold illegal drugs such as methamphetamine. She also faces charges that she broke into the home of a Forsyth County couple and stole certain items, including household electronics and jewelry. She is also accused of trying to sell those items at pawn shops by claiming they belonged to her, even though they were stolen, according to arrest warrants.
Winston-Salem police allege in court documents that she began committing crimes less than a month after her parole ended. She was accused of possessing a firearm on Feb. 22 despite her conviction on a felony — conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Some of the alleged drug offenses happened on Feb. 27, the arrest warrants said.
Other alleged crimes occurred in March, according to court documents.
One of the allegations is that she got $100 in cash by falsely claiming ownership of a pearl necklace, a pearl bracelet and a pin, the arrest warrants said. She also stole household electronic items, jewelry and tools with a value of $10,000, according to the arrest warrants.
Matlock is featured in a five-part documentary series called “The Devil You Know,” which is currently showing on the Viceland cable channel. The show explores how Algarad lured followers, including Matlock, into his circle of friends and how his actions affected the people around him.
Matlock is in the Forsyth County jail on a $52,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on most of the charges on Oct. 10. She also has a Nov. 13 court appearance scheduled.
