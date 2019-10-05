Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm Friday night about 8:32 p.m., according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of W. Academy Street after getting a call about a shooting. Officers found evidence that someone shot a gun into a residence, but there were no injured persons there, police said.

Shortly after responding, police learned 22-year-old Kadijah Nicole Potts was at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Potts, who has an address in the 1100 block of West Academy Street, said she was shot there, police said.

She couldn’t provide officers with a suspect description, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800, or on its Facebook page.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

Recommended for you

Load comments