Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm Friday night about 8:32 p.m., according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Police went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of W. Academy Street after getting a call about a shooting. Officers found evidence that someone shot a gun into a residence, but there were no injured persons there, police said.
Shortly after responding, police learned 22-year-old Kadijah Nicole Potts was at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Potts, who has an address in the 1100 block of West Academy Street, said she was shot there, police said.
She couldn’t provide officers with a suspect description, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800, or on its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.