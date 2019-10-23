A Winston-Salem woman did nothing to stop her husband from raping a young girl over several years and getting her pregnant and also allowed that girl and several younger children to live in an abandoned house that the city was about to condemn because of its condition, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Marcy Lynn Helms, 39, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to numerous charges, including attempted statutory rape of a child younger than 15, felony child abuse involving a sexual act and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Her husband, Brandon Irving Helms, 34, is facing similar charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin next week in Forsyth Superior Court.
Judge Richard Gottlieb delayed sentencing of Marcy Helms to a later date.
Winston-Salem police and social workers with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services started investigating after getting an anonymous tip about children living in an abandoned house on East 27th Street, Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said in court Wednesday.
On May 8, 2018, social worker Juanita Jones went to the house. All of the house’s windows were boarded up, and there was no running water. Two rooms had electricity. Brandon Helms answered the door and denied there were children in the house. He also refused to let Jones inside, Glanton said.
Two hours, Jones entered the house with Winston-Salem police and found children’s clothing, a playpen and various other items indicating that children lived there, Glanton said. After leaving the house, Jones was approached by a man who told her he had called in the anonymous tip. The two exchanged information and Jones drove away. Then Jones received a call from the man informing her that people were leaving the house.
Police stopped the car and found Brandon Helms behind the wheel. Marcy Helms was in the passenger seat, with several children in the back seat, Glanton said. Officers found a gun in Marcy Helms’ purse and she was subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Brandon Helms was taken into custody and charged with driving without a license.
The five children, ranging in age from 4 months to 15 years, were taken to a hospital. The 15-year-old girl told doctors that her daughter’s father was Brandon Helms. Glanton said what started off as an investigation into the care of the children in the abandoned house expanded into one involving statutory rape.
Glanton said the 15-year-old girl told investigators that Brandon Helms started raping her when she was 13. She later told investigators that the sexual abuse started when she was 8, when she lived in another state.
Brandon and Marcy Helms were homeless and they moved with the children from several different places in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Fayetteville before arriving at the abandoned house in December 2018. By that time, the 15-year-old girl was already pregnant, and she gave birth in the house on Christmas Eve 2018.
According to Glanton, Marcy Helms didn’t try to get medical attention for the 15-year-old girl.
The girl also had told Marcy Helms that Brandon Helms had raped her repeatedly over several years, Glanton said. Marcy Helms didn’t do anything to stop the sexual assault of the girl and allowed it to continue for several years, the prosecutor said.
Glanton said there was no evidence that Marcy Helms had sexually assaulted the girl, but she did aid and abet her husband in the acts.
Marcy Helms also allowed the children to live in the abandoned house, where only two rooms were livable, but without a working kitchen or bathroom, Glanton said.
Lisa Costner, Marcy Helms’ attorney, did not dispute the factual basis for the plea and said she would save any arguments on behalf of her client for her sentencing.
