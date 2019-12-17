A Winston-Salem teenager is dead after being shot during a fight Monday night at the intersection of Wright Street and Main Street, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers arrived at the intersection about 7:29 p.m. after getting calls about a "fight in progress" there, police said.
Police found 15-year-old Olajuwon Tillman lying in the road, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Tillman was a student at Parkland High School, according to the police department. He is the third high school student killed in Winston-Salem since Oct. 1.
Grief counselors are being made available to Parkland students, according to the police department.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation into Tillman's death, and is in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, police said.
Tillman is the 28th person killed in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 25 people in the same time period in 2018. Tillman is the 22nd person killed with a gun in 2019, compared to 20 people in 2018 and 19 people in 2017, according to police data.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Tillman's death to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and tips leading to an arrest may be met with a cash reward.
