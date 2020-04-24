A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in last week's shooting that left another man wounded, court records show.
Cory Desmond Barr, 18, of Old Vineyard Road was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property — both felonies, and misdemeanor injury to personal property, according to several arrest warrants.
Marquis Samuel Grant, 18, of Old Vineyard Road was shot and wounded April 17 in a shooting at the Alder Ridge Apartments, at 3890 Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem police said. Grant sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at 3890 Old Vineyard Road in the Alder Ridge Apartments, police said. Officers received reports of several shots being fired there.
At the scene, officers found Grant, who told them that he got into an argument with two other people, police said. One or both of those people then pulled out a gun and fired at Grant.
Grant ran away but discovered that a bullet had grazed his upper chest, police said.
During the gunfire, bullets struck several vehicles and apartments, but no one else was injured, police said.
Barr is accused of accused of assaulting Grant by shooting him, an arrest warrant said. Barr is also accused of firing gun into the brick and vinyl siding of four occupied apartments and a vehicle at the apartment complex, according to other warrants.
Barr is further accused of damaging two vehicles at the apartment complex as well, another warrant said.
Barr was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on these charges, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Barry is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.