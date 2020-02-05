Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man robbed the 4 Brothers Food Store on New Walkertown Road on Wednesday morning, marking the second time the store was robbed in recent months.
Officers went to the store, located at 2602 New Walkertown Road, at 3:47 a.m. after getting a call about the robbery, police said.
A man, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, came into the store with his face covered, brandishing a handgun, police say. The man pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money, before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured, police said.
Police describe the man as being thinly built and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.
In December, a group of armed men robbed the store as part of a string of armed robberies.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Wednesday morning’s robbery to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can be contacted online at its Facebook page, “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem.”
