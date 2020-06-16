Winston-Salem police went to the scene of reported shooting Tuesday night in the 3600 block of South Main Street, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a disturbance with weapons and someone being shot around 9:40 p.m., police Lt. Jeff Azar said.

The victim was reportedly not at the scene of the shooting, Azar said.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

