A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a former Winston-Salem police officer and his girlfriend on child-abuse charges involving the officer’s young son.
David Benjamin Ingram, 36, was a corporal with the Winston-Salem Police Department until he was fired Oct. 1, 2019. Ingram was indicted Monday on one felony count of negligent child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury; one count of misdemeanor child abuse; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
His girlfriend, Jaimie (her name also appears as Jaime in court documents) Leonard Binkley, 31, was indicted on charges of felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.
The indictments stem from allegations of two separate incidents. One reportedly happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2018. In that case, Binkley is accused of causing bruising on Ingram’s then-2-year-old son’s forehead, abrasions on the child’s right forearm and an injured lip.
The second allegedly took place between June 18 and June 19, 2019. Binkley is accused of physically abusing the child, who was 3 at the time. The boy’s femur was fractured in his right leg.
Ingram is accused in both cases of improper supervision in leaving his son in his girlfriend’s care.
According to a memorandum from Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh, Ingram received a letter dated Feb. 21, 2018, telling him that his son should not be left in Binkley’s care. The letter also said that Binkley had been identified as a person found responsible for the abuse or neglect of Ingram’s son and had been added to a list maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for people determined to be responsible for the abuse or neglect of children, according to Raleigh’s memorandum.
Sabrina Buckner, Ingram’s former wife and the boy’s mother, told the Winston-Salem Journal that the Forsyth County Department of Social Services first became involved after the October 2018 incident. That indicates that the letter was dated incorrectly in the memorandum and that the letter was sent to Ingram in February 2019, not February 2018.
According to a temporary custody order filed last summer, Forsyth County Child Protective Services entered a safety plan after the October 2018 incident that prohibited Binkley from having contact with Ingram’s son and requiring Ingram’s visits with his son to be supervised by one of Ingram’s friends. Ingram contended that the injuries in October 2018 resulted from his son running into a door and that his son broke his leg in June 2019 when he got it stuck in the bars of a bed.
According to the city’s memorandum, medical personnel told police the child’s injuries in both incidents were not accidental.
Ingram and Binkley are free on bond.
