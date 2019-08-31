police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Winston-Salem police and Wake Forest University police are investigating after someone entered a student’s residence early Saturday morning and sexually assaulted them.

Winston-Salem police were called to a residence on Wake Place Court at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, where a student said they were woken up by a man with short hair wearing a gray, short-sleeved shirt and khaki pants, according to a Wake Forest University public awareness announcement.

The man touched the student against their will, according to the university. The student was not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Wake Forest University police at 336-758-5911.

Wake Forest University said it has made resources available to the students involved in this incident.

