The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business on North Point Boulevard that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Three men wearing black hoodies armed with handguns entered Bonus Spins Unlimited about 1:25 p.m. and directed employees to the offices of the business while demanding currency from the cash register, police said in a news release.

Police said the three stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran off in the direction of Cherry Street.

Police described the robbers as all being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The police department’s criminal investigation unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

