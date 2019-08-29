The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business on North Point Boulevard that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Three men wearing black hoodies armed with handguns entered Bonus Spins Unlimited about 1:25 p.m. and directed employees to the offices of the business while demanding currency from the cash register, police said in a news release.
Police said the three stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran off in the direction of Cherry Street.
Police described the robbers as all being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
The police department’s criminal investigation unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
