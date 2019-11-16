generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

 ChiccoDodiFC

Two men dressed in all black, wielding guns robbed a Winston-Salem business Saturday night, according to the police department.

Police went to The New Hot Spot, located at 115 Old Hollow Road, about 8:27 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery there.

Witnesses told officers two men, one with a handgun and one with a shotgun, went into the business demanding money, police said. The men told everyone to get on the ground, and one man took an undisclosed amount of money from the business’s office while the other watched over the patrons. No one was injured.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments