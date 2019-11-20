Two men wearing masks and armed with handguns robbed a Winston-Salem business late Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers went to A Skill Games, located at 3505 S. Main St., about 11:49 p.m. Tuesday after the business’ security system alerted police. Police say two men, wearing black masks and hooded sweatshirts, came into the business brandishing handguns.

After forcing a patron to the ground, the two men took an employee to the back of the business and gained access to the safe, police said. The two men stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran away, heading north toward South Main Street, police said.

One man had on a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black undershirt, gray pants, gray shoes and gray gloves, police said. The other robber wore a black mask with a white skull on it, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a white undershirt and brown work boots.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 337-727-2800.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

