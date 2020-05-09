Winston-Salem police detectives are investigating after Forsyth County Emergency Services found a woman dead in her apartment early Saturday morning.
EMS called police to an apartment in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane around 3:30 a.m. after finding 40-year-old Bettina Larraine Gaither dead there.
Because of how she was found, detectives are working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner's office to determine Gaither's cause of death, police said. No further information is being released at this time.
Authorities are asking anyone who knows about Gaither's death or the events leading up to it to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
