Winston-Salem Police are investigating after human remains were found in the area of 100 Hammock Farm Road.
Police responded to the scene at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday night. Detectives will work with the N.C. Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person, police said.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.
No further information was immediately available.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
