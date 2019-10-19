A 60-year-old man showed up at a local hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and won’t tell police what happened, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. John Morris.
Officers went to the hospital around 3 a.m. after an off-duty officer called police to tell them 60-year-old Lavern Lamont Underwood had walked in with a gunshot wound, Morris said. Underwoods’ injuries aren’t life threatening, and he refused to cooperate with police.
Police list the shooting as happening near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and North Patterson Avenue, but Morris said they can’t be sure of where it happened.
Police logged what appears to be Underwood’s clothes into evidence, according to the police report.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.