Two additional people have been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot on University Parkway in March, authorities said Wednesday.
U.S. Marshals arrested Omar Sanchez May 6 in New York on a charge of accessory after the fact to felony, and held him in a detention center there awaiting extradition.
On Monday, Sanchez arrived at the Forsyth County Jail where local authorities charged him with murder in the death of Jonathan Rene Rodriguez, 24, of Winston-Salem.
Also Wednesday, police said that marshals arrested Kevin Antonio Saenz, 20, in Charlottesville, Va. on May 11. He is charged with murder and was extradited back to Winston-Salem on June 2.
Officers found Rodriguez shot to death March 21 outside the Travelers Inn in the 5900 block of University Parkway, police said.
Three other people have been charged with murder in connection with Rodriguez’s death: Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28, of Winston-Salem; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19, of Winston-Salem; and an unnamed 18-year-old who was 17 at the time of the shooting, police said.
Sanchez, Saenz, Cruz-Rivera and Soto are being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, according to police.
It’s unclear where the 18-year-old is being held.
Police are withholding the youngest suspect’s name because of that person’s age at the time of the shooting.
