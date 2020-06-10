A fourth man has been charged with murder in connection with a man found shot to death on University Parkway in March, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday.
U.S. Marshals arrested Omar Sanchez May 6 in New York on a charge of accessory after the fact to felony, and held him in a detention center there awaiting extradition. On June 8, Sanchez arrived at the Forsyth County Jail where local authorities charged him with murder in connection to 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriguez's death.
Officers found Rodriguez shot to death March 21 outside the Travelers Inn in the 5900 block of University Parkway, police said.
The three other people charged with murder are Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28, of Winston-Salem; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19, of Winston-Salem and an unnamed 18-year-old who was 17 at the time of the shooting, police said.
Cruz-Rivera and Sorto were being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
No court dates were listed on the arrest warrants for Cruz-Rivera and Sorto.
Police are withholding the youngest suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.
