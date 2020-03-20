A juvenile is in Winston-Salem police custody after a Thursday evening car chase ended in a crash, according to the police department.

On Thursday, the police department's Violent Firearms Investigations Team was out in various neighborhoods in the city, conducting follow-up investigations into what police described as "numerous violent crimes" that began in December.

During their investigation, officers saw a juvenile who police say is linked to the crimes driving around in the area of Reynolds Boulevard and Shorefair Drive. The officers tried to pull the car over, but the juvenile didn't stop, so the officers began pursuit.

The chase ended around 6:40 p.m. when the juvenile crashed his car into a power pole near the intersection of East 25th Street and Kilkare Avenue, police said. The juvenile and two other people got out of the car and tried to run away. However, officers caught and arrested them.

None of the officers or suspects were injured. 

Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the arrests, police said. As of Friday morning, police had not released the names or booking photos of those arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.

