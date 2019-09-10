Two Winston-Salem people, one of them a convicted sex offender, were indicted Monday on charges that they sexually assaulted a girl who was between the ages of 12 and 13.
Antanio Montoya Thomas, 41, of Winfield Drive, was indicted on 21 felony charges, ranging from first-degree statutory rape, taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.
He is also accused of taking care of the girl and another child even though he is prohibited from doing so as a registered sex offender.
Shalanta Shanee Wilson, 32, of South Cleveland Avenue, was indicted on 10 charges, including felony child abuse involving a sex act, statutory rape of a child and failure to report child abuse.
She is charged with several misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
She is also accused of allowing Thomas to take care of the two children despite knowing that he was a convicted sex offender.
The indictments against Thomas come two days after Winston-Salem police arrested Thomas on outstanding arrest warrants for the 21 felony charges.
He was served with the arrest warrants at Forsyth County Jail after he was extradited from Georgia.
The warrants for his arrest were issued May 6.
The alleged incidents of rape and sexual assault mostly happened from the beginning of 2018 until this year.
The arrest warrants allege that both Wilson and Thomas sexually assaulted the girl multiple times when the girl was either 12 or 13.
Thomas was convicted in 1999 of second-degree rape that happened in Forsyth County in 1997. He served eight years in prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website. He was released on parole in 2004. His parole ended in 2009.
Thomas was convicted in 2010 in Forsyth County for being near or on the premises of a child care facility as a registered sex offender.
A judge gave him a suspended sentence.
Thomas is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $3 million bond. Wilson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
It was not immediately clear when their next court date in Forsyth Superior Court will be.
