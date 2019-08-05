A Winston-Salem man who was shot at his home on June 21 died of a gunshot wound to his chest, an autopsy shows.
Michael Miles Zamora, 30, was killed inside his home at 1628 Thompson Drive in the city's southern section, Winston-Salem police said at that time.
The shooting was reported to police about 2:30 p.m., and officers found Zamora unresponsive inside the house.
Investigators have determined that Zamora was in the front yard of his home when a vehicle pulled up and caught his attention, according to the autopsy. Zamora then talked with an occupant in the vehicle, and at least one gunshot was fired.
The vehicle then left the scene, and Zamora ran inside his home where he collapsed, the autopsy shows. Police and emergency-medical technicians unsuccessfully tried to revive Zamora.
The bullet struck Zamora's pulmonary artery and the upper lobe of his left lung before the it went through his back, the autopsy showed.
Detectives didn't recover a shell casing, but a deformed projectile was recovered from Zamora's body, according to the autopsy.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators have no updates regarding leads or suspects, Police Lt. Eric Montgomery said Monday.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.