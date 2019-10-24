A Winston-Salem man was in the Forsyth County jail under a $1 million bond Thursday after his arrest on numerous drug offenses.
Khaleel Hilliard, 36, who also goes by the alias Khaleel Ali Hilliard, was charged with possessing with the intent to sell and deliver 18.7 grams of heroin, trafficking opium or heroin, and possessing with the intent to sell and deliver 115.84 grams of marijuana.
He was also charged with keeping and maintaining an apartment in the 300 block of Nita Circle that was used for keeping and selling heroin, cocaine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone; and trafficking in 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine/3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, among other drug offenses.
Hilliard's court date is set for Nov. 15.
