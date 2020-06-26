A Winston-Salem man is dead after another man allegedly stabbed him to death Thursday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers went to an apartment in the 1300 block of Byron Street at 10:21 p.m. after getting a call about a stabbing there, police said. The officers found 63-year-old Keith Bowman lying on the ground outside of the apartment complex with a stab wound. 

Police say the officers started provided medical treatment until Forsyth County EMS could arrive and take him to a hospital. Bowman later died at the hospital.

Detectives working the case identified Sampson Bash, 51, as a suspect and later arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. It's not immediately clear how the police linked Bash to Bowman. 

Bash is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. 

Authorities are asking people who may have information about Bowman's death to call detectives at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Bowman is the 13th person killed in Winston-Salem in 2020, compared to 12 killings in the city through the same time period in 2019. Thirty-one people were killed in the city in 2019, the most in 25 years. 

