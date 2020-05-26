A Winston-Salem man was slashed to death Monday night after a verbal argument turned physical, according to the police department.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Clayton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of an assault there, police said. Officers found 49-year-old Kevin Raphael Johnson suffering from several lacerations. Forsyth County Medical Emergency Services pronounced him dead on the scene.
Investigators have identified a suspect, and police say there is no immediate danger to the public. As of Tuesday morning, police had not released any information about the suspect.
Johnson and another person were arguing when the other person slashed him, police said.
Johnson's death is the seventh homicide in Winston-Salem in 2020, compared to eight through the same time period in 2019.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Johnson's death to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
