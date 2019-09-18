A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday after he was involved in a fight, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on East 15th Street near its intersection with Woodland Avenue in the Cleveland Avenue Homes, police Lt. Vince Rega said.
The fight escalated into gunfire and Alex Dietrich Sellers, 30, of East 15th Street was shot, Rega said.
Sellers was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Wednesday night, Rega said.
Officers are investigating the shooting, and investigators had a suspect Wednesday night, Rega said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.