A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday after he was involved in a fight, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on East 15th Street near its intersection with Woodland Avenue in the Cleveland Avenue Homes, police Lt. Vince Rega said.

The fight escalated into gunfire and Alex Dietrich Sellers, 30, of East 15th Street was shot, Rega said.

Sellers was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Wednesday night, Rega said.

Officers are investigating the shooting, and investigators had a suspect Wednesday night, Rega said. 

