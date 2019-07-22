A Winston-Salem man told a Forsyth County judge Monday that the only reason he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two men was because his attorneys convinced him that if he took a plea deal, he would be guaranteed a sentence of 13 years to 16 years in prison.
Franklin Bowden Jr., 30, said he took the deal but got a much longer sentence — 36 years and 10 months to 47 years and four months in prison.
“I trusted that number,” Bowden said in court on Monday.
Bowden was 15 when he was arrested for the fatal shootings of Gerardo Santiago-Arias and Michael Monte Jordan in two separate incidents two weeks apart in 2004. He was 17 when he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on May 8, 2006. At the time, the case was headed toward trial and he was facing two counts of first-degree murder. If he had been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bowden, dressed in a dark jumpsuit, was in Forsyth Superior Court Monday for a hearing on his motion for appropriate relief. Bowden is seeking to overturn his murder convictions based on allegations that his two trial attorneys, Lisa Costner and Jerry Jordan, provided ineffective assistance of counsel.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court presided over an evidentiary hearing on Jan. 26, 2018, where Jordan took the stand and denied the allegations. Hall continued the January hearing and ordered Bowden’s attorney, Don D. Carter, to file an amended motion for appropriate relief. Carter filed the amended motion in June 2018. Hall presided over the hearing Monday on the amended motion.
Costner also testified Monday. She denied the allegations that she provided poor legal representation but also said she doesn’t remember much about a case that she worked on more than 10 years ago. She said most of her records for that case have long since been destroyed.
In his motion, Carter argued that Jordan and Costner spent a total of 2.6 hours visiting Bowden at the Forsyth County Jail over a two-year period. Carter also alleges that Costner and Jordan never obtained school records that would have shown Bowden could neither read nor write.
Carter also said that the two attorneys misrepresented a plea deal to Bowden that made Bowden think he would get far less prison time than he wound up receiving.
During the hearing Monday, Carter hammered on a couple of points, including the amount of time Costner spent visiting Bowden in jail and the fact that Costner did not pursue a claim of self-defense in Bowden’s case.
Carter went over several witness statements that she would have had access to as Bowden’s attorney. He said at least one of the witnesses told police that before the shooting, Jordan was attempting to pull out a gun.
“You’re asking me to recall documents I haven’t seen in 15 years, and I’m not in a position to do that,” Costner said.
Instead of filing a notice for self-defense, she filed a notice of an alibi defense, meaning Bowden would be arguing to a jury that he could not have killed the two men because he was not at the crime scene.
If Bowden had provided her with information for self-defense, she would have pursued it, she said. But she said remembers receiving information for an alibi defense. Carter argued that prosecutors provided her no evidence for an alibi defense but did provide evidence for a self-defense claim.
Costner said even if there was evidence of a self-defense claim, she wouldn’t have pursued it unless it came from Bowden. She would need her client’s cooperation in order to pursue a self-defense claim, she said.
Bowden said his attorneys took advantage of him. Up until the day he pleaded guilty, he wanted to go to trial and Costner and Jordan knew that, he said in court.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel pointed out that he indicated on the plea transcript that he was pleased with the legal services of his attorneys. Bowden said the only reason he said that was because he believed he was going to get 13 years to 16 years in prison.
Friel also pointed out that Bowden apologized to the families of both victims in the case during the sentencing hearing. Friel asked him several times whether he would tell the truth about what happened in 2004. Several times, Bowden invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Hall didn’t make a decision after the hearing Monday. He said he would take the issue under advisement but hoped to have a decision within two weeks. He also told the attorneys to come back this morning with oral arguments in the matter.