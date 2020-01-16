A Winston-Salem man received a lengthy prison term Thursday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with another man's death in January 2018, authorities said.
Michael Lamont Younger, 49, who lived on Weatherwood Court, was accused of killing Maurice L. McCullin, 27, who also lived on Weatherwood Court, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Younger to serve a minimum of 32 years and two months to a maximum of 39 years and eight months in prison, the DA's office said.
McCullin was found dead on Jan. 15, 2018 in his apartment, Winston-Salem police said. McCullin's body was found in his living room by officers after family members were unable to get in touch with him. The last time someone had spoken with McCullin was three days earlier.
An autopsy showed that McCullin was strangled with a sweater over his face. He also had scrapes on the sides of his neck, as well as scrapes and bruises on his nose, right side of his cheek, temple and lower lip. The report also said he had abrasions on his knees and a dark abrasion on the inside of his right knee.
A bag that contained cocaine was underneath his body, the report said. His apartment was ransacked.
Officers observed opened drawers and boxes in the apartment, and items from the closet removed and scattered.
McCullin suffered from multiple sclerosis that affected his health and mobility, the DA's office said.
As a result of the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, McCullin was unable to work and sold illegal drugs to supplement his income, the DA's office said. While in the apartment, officers saw cleaning agents and it appeared that efforts had been made to clean the floor as well as McCullin’s body.
Investigators matched blood found on McCullin's fingers, arm and eyelid to Younger’s blood, the DA's office said. Detectives also had evidence that Younger was in McCullin's apartment when McCullin was killed.
