A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of North Liberty Street, authorities said.
Jermaine May, 45, was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers found May shortly after 5:40 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot of a business, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
