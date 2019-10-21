A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he shot a man to death in February 2018.
Antione Rashad Majett, 21, of the 4300 block of Moat Drive, was indicted for second-degree murder in the death of Ramiro Marin Mendoza.
Winston-Salem police found Mendoza, 39, of Penner Street, lying on the road in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on Feb. 13, 2018. Officers responded to the area at 9:41 a.m. that day on reports of gunfire.
One of the callers reported seeing a man running through yards after the shooting.
Paramedics tried to save Mendoza’s life, but Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Winston-Salem police said Mendoza was shot several times.
Majett was charged by police with murder on Feb. 16, 2018. The indictment moves Majett’s case from Forsyth District Court to Forsyth Superior Court, where prosecutors will either set a trial date or negotiate a plea deal.
Majett has been held in Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge.
