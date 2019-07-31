A Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he tried to run his girlfriend over, rammed into a police car and attempted to run over a police officer during a chase.
Archie Lamont Nash, 59, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to several charges, including driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon on a law-enforcement officer and reckless driving with wanton disregard.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into two charges and sentenced him to 60 days in jail on the DWI and a minimum of one year and three months to a maximum of two years and three months in prison on the other charges. He will serve both sentences at the same time.
Aaron Berlin, the regional traffic safety resource prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said the incident happened on Nov. 27, 2018. Nash had driven to a beauty salon on Waughtown Street. Nash’s girlfriend worked at the beauty salon, Berlin said.
At some point, Nash got back into his car and attempted to run over his girlfriend, coming within two feet of actually hitting her, he said. Winston-Salem police officers were called to the scene.
Berlin said Officer Jessica Watts saw Nash driving a black Mustang in the parking lot and she got behind his car. Her emergency lights were on.
Nash drove around two other police cars in the parking lot and came out on Waughtown Street. Another police officer tried to block Nash but Nash continued, moving his car left of center. Nash, Berlin said, struck the officer’s car while the officer was still inside.
That officer and Watts came out of their cars and drew their weapons but did not shoot. Nash put his car in reverse and backed his car, narrowly striking Watts. Then he drove west on Waughtown Street in the correct lane but going backwards.
Berlin said Nash’s car collided with some bushes at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Longview Drive. Officers Charles Reynolds and James Singletary drew their weapons. Nash sped up and did a U-turn. He went north on Longview Drive. Berlin said Nash was driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Nash lost control and crashed into one parked car, crossed the roadway and crashed into another parked car. Berlin said Nash got out of the car and tried to run but Watts eventually took him to the ground and placed him under arrest.
Berlin said Watts smelled alcohol on Nash.
William Hester, Nash’s attorney, said Nash served in the military and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
He also said Nash has four grown children who are all doing well. He asked Burke to accept the plea.