A Winston-Salem man was convicted Thursday on charges that he picked up another man and slammed him into a concrete breezeway last year.
Tyrone Trell Smith, 27, was found guilty by a Forsyth County jury of one count of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge Carl Fox of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Smith to a minimum of one year and 11 months to a maximum of three years and one month. Smith will serve a six-month active sentence, and the rest is suspended for 36 months of supervised probation.
Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that on April 8, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment complex on Brownsboro Road. Smith had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
Prosecutors said that Smith and his child’s mother were arguing over child custody when Smith picked up James Goins, a relative of the child, and slammed him head first onto a concrete breezeway. The incident happened in front of two children, the prosecutor’s office said.
Terrence Hines, Smith’s attorney, argued self-defense, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. Smith was 26 at the time. He is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 225 pounds. Goins is in his mid-50s, weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet 7 inches, the news release said.
Goins had to have emergency surgery for subdural hematoma, a collection of blood outside of the brain. He was out of work for eight months.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader prosecuted the case.
