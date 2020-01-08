Winston-Salem police made an arrest Tuesday in the May 10, 2019, killing of 54-year-old Ollie Deneen Richardson, whom officers found dead from several gunshot wounds in a vacant lot on Liberia Street.
After nearly eight months of investigation, detectives on Wednesday identified 23-year-old Quashawn Lamont Stover, of Chelsea Street, as a suspect in Richardson’s killing, and also as a suspect in a separate shooting that took place May 9 on West 12th Street.
Police obtained warrants for Stover’s arrest on Dec. 31, and arrested him Tuesday at an apartment on Timlic Avenue on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges were in connection with the 12th Street shooting.
After Stover’s arrest, investigators say they briefed the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office on their evidence linking Stover to Richardson’s killing. The DA’s office issued a warrant for Stover’s arrest on first-degree murder.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
Richardson’s body was found in May nearly six miles from her Sawyer Street home on the city’s north side. Some of her family members told the Journal in the weeks after her death that she would have never gone to “that part of town.”
In their initial investigation, officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene of her death.
It was not immediately clear how investigators linked Stover to Richardson’s killing.
Richardon's killing was one of 15 unsolved homicides in 2019. With Stover's arrest, there are now 14 unsolved homicides from last year.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Stover or the events leading to Richardson’s death to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.