A Winston-Salem man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he gave a 3-month-old child cocaine and alcohol, according to an arrest warrant.
Ronnie Keith Johnson, 60, of Indiana Avenue, was charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. The alleged abuse happened on Jan. 3. The arrest warrant was served on Johnson on April 23, court papers said.
According to court documents, Johnson is disabled and lives with the baby's parents. The arrest warrant alleges that Johnson gave the child cocaine and alcohol. The child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08 percent.
Johnson was given a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on May 14.
