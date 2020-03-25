A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the December shooting of another man in the city's eastern section, court records show.
Quinton Rashad Sykes, 27, of East 28th Street was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to arrest warrants.
Sykes also was served with an order for arrest on outstanding charges of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to other warrants.
Sykes is accused of shooting Raymont Richardson Jr. on Dec. 25 with a 9 mm handgun at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex in the 700 block of Ferrell Court, according to an arrest warrant and a police news release.
Winston-Salem police found Richardson with a gunshot wound about 1:15 a.m. in the apartment complex, police said. Richardson, who was 35 at that time, was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Sykes also is accused of possessing a handgun after spending nearly nine years in prison for a 2009 conviction in Forsyth Superior Court of robbery with a deadly weapon, another warrant says.
Sykes was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $51,500, a court record shows. Sykes is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.
