A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday in the April 28 traffic death of a Lexington school administrator, authorities said.

Richard Allen Moore, 53, was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and other offenses, Winston-Salem police said.

Moore was released from custody Thursday after he posted a $25,000 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Holly Marie Hinson, 35, an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School, died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided nine days ago n in the 3900 block of North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

Hinson, 35, a Winston-Salem resident, died at the scene of the collision, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when Moore was driving a 2004 Jeep Laredo north on Liberty Street, police said. At the same time, Lisa Tofano Hathaway, 27, of Lexington was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot south on Liberty Street.

Moore's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Hathaway's vehicle, police said. Hinson was a front-seat passenger in Hathaway's Honda.

Moore and Hathaway were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

