A Winston-Salem lawyer was convicted of possessing cocaine last week.
Kevin Cartledge, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to felony possession of cocaine, Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill said.
Judge David Hall delayed entering judgment under a state law known as 90-96. Under this state law, Cartledge is placed on probation for a year.
Cartledge has to follow all the recommendations of his probation officer and he has to attend meetings of his treatment group. He is also subjected to random drug screenings. And he cannot possess any firearms.
If he successfully completes probation, he can have the charge dismissed. He comes back to court in August 2020.
The charge stems from Winston-Salem police officers coming to Cartledge’s house on Cambridge Road on Aug. 25, 2018, where officers were doing a welfare check on another person at the house. Officers noticed a baggy with a white substance inside on top of Cartledge’s wallet.
Cartledge told the officers that the wallet and the baggy belonged to him, Broyhill said. The officers field-tested the substance and confirmed that it was cocaine. Broyhill said it was a small user amount of cocaine.
According to his Linkedin page, Cartledge graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1997. He practiced law most recently for Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC. According to a news release on the law firm’s website, Cartledge had nearly 20 years of experience in law and would be focusing on complex commercial and employment litigation. He had been recognized, the news release said, in the practice of law by Martindale-Hubbell, the Best Lawyers in America, North Carolina Super Lawyers magazine and Business Leader magazine.
He has since left the law firm and opened up his own practice, according to his directory listing on the N.C. State Bar.