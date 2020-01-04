Winston-Salem had 31 homicides last year, making 2019 the city’s deadliest in the last 25 years.
The city’s 2019 homicide total exceeded 2018’s total of 26, the fifth year in a row the city’s homicide total has increased over the previous year. Last year’s total was the city’s fifth highest since 1912, according to police data, and is 10 behind the city’s worst year on record, 1994, when 41 people were killed.
There are seven years on record with higher homicide totals: 1999 had 36 homicides, and there were 33 homicides in 1971, 1972,1973 and 1992. There were 32 homicides in 1969.
Among the 31 people killed in Winston-Salem in 2019, five were children under the age of 18. One of the children was a 7-month-old baby who police have not yet publicly identified.
By comparison, three children were killed in 2018.
There were two women killed in 2019, compared to four in 2018.
None of the city’s homicides were committed in the northwest portion of the city; the area west of University Parkway and north of Business 40.
All but eight of the 31 homicides occurred south of Business 40.
An increase in gun-related homicides accompanied the city’s increased homicide total, with 25 of the city’s 31 homicides gun-related in 2019. In 2018, there were 20 gun-related homicides, and in 2017, there were 19.
It is gun violence that Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson considers to be the biggest challenge facing the city’s law enforcement.
Thompson addressed the issue Dec. 20 in the parking lot of the city’s Johnson Municipal Services Center where, hours earlier, a man had shot and killed his co-worker inside the building.
“We are all experiencing unacceptable levels of gun violence,” Thompson said then as part of her prepared remarks.
City sanitation worker Steven Haizlip, 61, shot and killed his co-worker, Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, that morning, police said. Moments later, police officers shot and killed Haizlip when he confronted them. An officer and another city worker were wounded in the shootings.
While it’s still unclear if Haizlip was legally in possession of the handguns he used to kill Cobb, police have made getting illegal guns off the streets a priority.
During a Dec. 19 interview, Winston-Salem police Capt. Steven Tollie said police were on track to seize 1,000 guns off city streets in 2019, compared to around 700 in 2018. An officer under Tollie, Lt. Amy Gauldin, heads up the department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team. He said her unit is being “very aggressive” in its efforts to get guns off the streets.
Tollie is head of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, and he said he is not entirely sure about where most people committing shootings in the city are getting their guns, calling it a “million dollar question.”
He theorized many are coming from auto break-ins and straw purchases — where someone with a clean record buys the gun and passes it along.
A few gun stores in the Triad have been robbed in recent years also, Tollie said, possibly contributing to the perceived influx of illegal guns on city streets.
“The frequency we’re encountering armed suspects is the highest I’ve ever experienced it,” Tollie said.
Many of the guns used in Winston-Salem’s shootings are being used repeatedly, and are being passed around within loosely organized gangs or small groups, Tollie said. Of the city’s 31 homicides, 15 are open cases or without arrests. Of the unsolved cases, two are almost certainly gang-related, Tollie said.
While police know some guns are being used in more than one crime, putting the gun in the same person’s hand can be difficult, Tollie said.
“Ballistically we can prove the gun is hitting numerous scenes, but it’s hard to prove (the same person used it),” Tollie said.
In some cases, investigators know who killed who, but a lack of forthcoming witnesses makes it nearly impossible to prosecute, he said.
While 2019 marked one of the deadliest years in the city’s history, the 31 total homicides would have been higher if it weren’t for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s trauma department, Tollie said. He made a point to thank the doctors at the hospital’s emergency department for their work.
Remembering Julius Sampson
Another high-profile incident happened on Aug. 6 when Julius Randolph Sampson Jr., 32, was shot and killed outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall. Robert Anthony Granato, 22, of Cloverhurst Court was charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with Sampson’s death. Granato is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
LaKeyia Ingram-Sampson, Julius’ widow, said that her husband’s death was a “senseless, hateful act.”
“Julius was full of life and loved to celebrate and prepare meals,” Ingram-Sampson said. “Thanksgiving was tough not having him around and also missing his deep fried turkey being on our dinner table. The holidays are for love, joy, giving back and family which are all extremely difficult without the pillar of your home and the most critical piece to a family missing.”
Ingram-Sampson said that it was also difficult to remember that New Year’s Eve was the anniversary of her engagement to Julius Sampson.
“Memories and photos have replaced the physical presence of a man who deserves to be around the tree with his wife, children, family and friends during this holiday season,” Ingram-Sampson said.
“So in addition to the holidays and welcoming a new decade, there always seems to be a special date that comes up that makes him not being here a more painful experience. Not just during the holiday, but for every day since Aug. 6, we have to find the strength and courage to heal and move forward in the days ahead.”
A nonprofit organization, the Julius Randolph Sampson, Jr. C.H.A.N.G.E. Project (Cultivating Healing, Advocacy for Non-Violence, Growth & Education) has been established in Winston-Salem, Ingram-Sampson said.
“Our communities are suffering and hurting from traumatic and violent events, lack of opportunities for children, youth and adults in addition to the need to break generational cycles that haunt our families,” Ingram-Sampson said. “This project will support the efforts that Julius had started in his own personal life.”
The 1st Annual Julius “Juice” Sampson Sneakerball will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Platinum Nightlife at 875 Northwest Blvd. The event is designed to give the community an opportunity to dress in formal attire with sneakers, celebrate life and unity, Ingram-Sampson said.
Sampson worked as a barber at the Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall. Reminders of Sampson — stickers of his likeness or programs from his funeral — remain in the Barbershop after his death, a memorial to his time there.
Sampson’s last customer, Angelo Terry, still gets his hair cut there.
Jermaine Foster, the owner of Supreme Legacy, spoke at Sampson’s funeral on Aug. 13 at Union Baptist Church. Foster said that Sampson impressed him from the first time they met.
“He didn’t change,” Foster said. “He became so much better … He was aiming for what he was trying to be.”
2019 homicides in Winston-Salem
1. Thomas James Brown
Age: 27
Date: Feb. 4
Where: 2100 N. Jackson Ave.
Anyone charged: No
Police found Brown in the street around the corner from his house, shot several times, shortly before 8:20 p.m.
2. Cequan Lenard Scales
Age: 25 Date: Feb. 10
Where: 4218 N. Liberty St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Scales was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 2:40 a.m. lying in the parking lot of Absolute Ultra Bar and Lounge. He died at the hospital. Police charged Danny Lamore Ford, 26, and Gregory Allen Thompson, 24, with murder.
3. Daniel Bruce Souther
Age: 69 Date: March 2
Where: 600 Peters Creek Parkway
Anyone charged: Yes
Souther and Robby Vincent Smith, 38, argued at the Budget Inn, police said. Smith is accused of assaulting Souther by shoving and kicking him. Souther was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Eight days later, he was admitted to the hospital with complications from a head injury sustained in the assault. On April 21, Souther died at a hospice center. Police charged Smith with murder
4. Jerry Chiffon Watkins Jr.
Age: 28 Date: April 1
Where: 200 E. Clemmonsville Road
Anyone arrested: No
Watkins’ body was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home about 6:50 a.m. Investigators said the shooting didn’t occur in the yard where his body was found.
5. Fernando Soto
Age: 24 Date: April 28
Where: 601 Stoney Glen Circle
Anyone charged: No
Felipe Soto Jr. shot his younger brother, Fernando, in self-defense, police said. Felipe Soto, 30, took Fernando to the hospital, where he died. The shooting stemmed from a family disturbance, police said.
6. Ollie Deneen Richardson
Age: 54 Date: May 10
Where: 400 block of Liberia Street
Anyone charged: No
Richardson was found dead in a vacant lot about 9:30 a.m. She had been shot several times, police said. Investigators believed she was shot earlier, between
4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
7. Jalen Chavon Cockerham
Jalen Chavon Cockerham
Age: 23 Date: May 18
8. Fred Douglas Hawkins III
Age: 26 Date: May 18
Where: 4252 Cody Drive
Anyone charged: No
A shooter drove by a crowd of people gathered about 10:55 p.m. after a cookout, shooting seven people. Cockerham died at the scene. Hawkins died three days later.
9. Quenterio Martico Threats
Age: 29 Date: May 31
Where: 2800 block of Piedmont Circle
Anyone charged: No
Threats was found shot to death. Officers responded after getting calls of gunfire in the area at 3:51 a.m.
10. David Perez Pineda
Age: 31 Date: June 5.
Where: 2226 Cole Road
Anyone charged: No
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:35 p.m. and found Pineda lying in the grass. He had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.
11. Tevin Lamar Bonner
Age: 28 Date: June 17
Where: 1400 Williamson St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Bonner was found on the ground about 9:55 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound in his back, police said. He died on June 22. Police charged a 13-year-old and 15-year-old with murder.
12. Michael Miles Zamora
Age: 30 Date: June 21
Where: 1628 Thompson Drive
Anyone charged: No
Officers found Zamora unresponsive in the house with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:30 p.m. Police say Zamora talked in the front yard with an occupant in a vehicle, and at least one gunshot was fired. Zamora ran inside his home, where he collapsed.
13. Unnamed child
Age: 7 months Date: July 4
Where: 1920 Franciscan Drive
Anyone charged: No
When officers arrived after a report of an infant that wasn’t breathing, the infant’s family was performing CPR. The infant was taken to the hospital, where the child died. An autopsy determined that the infant sustained injuries that caused the infant’s death, and it was ruled a homicide.
14. Alberto Rios Navarrette
Age: 5 Date: July 6
Where: 2941 Cole Ridge Circle
Anyone charged: Yes
Navarrette was playing in his parents’ living room about 5:20 p.m. when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him. Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial and Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, both 17, have been charged with first-degree murder. Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, were also charged with murder. Police say the foursome drove through the apartment complex and randomly fired handguns into apartments.
15. Eneas Bustos-Rojas
Age: 18 Date: July 16
Where: Behind Building 9 of Skyline Village Apartments, Timlic Avenue
Anyone charged: No
Police received a tip about 7:20 p.m. about a body near the apartments. Investigators found Bustos-Rojas’s body about 150 yards in the woods, dead of several gunshot wounds. Two neighbors said they heard four gunshots about 10 or 11 p.m. on July 15.
16. Julius Randolph Sampson
Age: 32 Date: Aug. 6
Where: 192 Hanes Mall Circle
Anyone charged: Yes
Sampson, 32, was shot and killed about 3:40 p.m. outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. Robert Anthony Granato, 22, is charged with murder. Granato and a friend, who has not been charged, were at BJ’s Restaurant drinking alcohol. When a female bartender told the two men they were cut off, they became belligerent toward her, police said. Sampson asked Granato to stop bothering the bartender, and the two men began arguing, continuing outside. The two men began fighting, and Granato pulled out a handgun he had in the back of his waistband and shot Sampson.
17. Ernest Rennard Cameron
Age: 23 Date: Aug. 23
Where: South Main Street at Silas Creek Parkway
Anyone charged: Yes
Cameron was shot in his car, police said, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Five days later, Deedward Devon Glenn, 25, was initially charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Glenn was later charged with murder. Glenn’s sister, 31-year-old Naketa Glenn, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice.
18. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy
Age: 31 Date: Aug. 28
Where: 1499 New Walkertown Road
Anyone charged: Yes
Brayboy was stabbed about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road, police said. The stabbing happened after Brayboy argued with another man. Brayboy was taken to the hospital, where he died. Joseph Anthony Hannah, 31, has been charged with murder.
19. Luis Ceferino Escamilla
Age: 38 Date: Sept. 2
Where: 300 E. Brookline St.
Anyone charged: No
Escamilla, a Mexican national, was found at 8:18 a.m. outside of the Jon-Arch Apartments, where he lived, police said. Someone stabbed him with a pair of scissors in his apartment, and he ran outside.
20. Miguel Angel Lazaro-Padilla
Age: 30 Date: Oct. 5
Where: 2800 block of Cole Road
Anyone charged: No
Officers and emergency medical technicians responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person on Cole Road. Lazaro-Padilla, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.
21. Jumil Dewann Robertson
Age: 17 Date: Oct. 17
Where: 1744 Argonne Blvd.
Anyone charged: Yes
Robertson, a senior at Glenn High School, was found about 10:32 p.m. lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have charged four people with murder and other offenses in connection with his death. Authorities say the same gun that killed Robertson was used minutes earlier to shoot into a home on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem.
22. Marcus Warren Smith
Age: 26 Date: Oct. 28 Where: 1047 W. Academy St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Officers were called to an apartment about 3 a.m., where they found Smith, who had been stabbed several times. He died at the scene. Police charged Smith’s roommates, Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, with murder.
23. Eric Scott Coble
Age: 43 Date: Oct. 28
Where: 607 Academy St.
Anyone charged: No
Coble was found lying in the road shortly before 3:30 a.m. and died the next day at the hospital, police said. Investigators said Coble was shot outside a home in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
24. Jayden Maurice Jamison
Age: 16 Date: Oct. 29
Where: 2200 Pittsburg Ave.
Anyone charged: Yes
Jamison, a student and football player at Winston-Salem Prep, was driving an SUV near the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street when he was shot during a botched robbery, police said. Zacchaeus Semaj Williams, 17, was charged with murder.
25. Mario Salinas Noyola
Age: 36 Date: Nov. 1
Where: 910 N. Cleveland Ave.
Anyone charged: No
Officers found Noyola about 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Colony Place Apartments with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 20 to 30, were involved in a fight in the complex’s parking lot.
26. Ajian Lynell Jones
Age: 22 Date: Nov. 19
Where: 1304 Peachtree St.
Anyone charged: No
Charvez Kent Brown, 25, went to the address at 6:19 p.m. to sell Danielle Miller, 22, marijuana, police said. Miller, along with Jones and Andres Harris, 19, attempted to rob Brown. Brown tried to run away, but the three began shooting; Brown returned fire. Harris, Jones and Brown were wounded, and Jones died.
27. Daniel Robert Byrd
Age: 29 Date: Dec. 10
Where: 2802 Trent St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Officers found Byrd, who lived at the home, inside with a stab wound at 9:49 p.m. He died at the hospital. Police say Byrd’s death stemmed from an argument he had with Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., 57, who also lived at the home. Rayson was charged with first-degree murder.
28. Helen Forster North
Age: 91 Date: Dec. 16
Where: 3984 Ebert Road
Anyone charged: No
The bodies of Helen North and her son, Eric North, were found at 3:43 p.m. Investigators determined that Helen North’s death was a homicide, and Eric North died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
29. Olajuwon Nasir Tillman
Age: 15 Date: Dec. 16
Where: Wright Street and Main Street
Anyone charged: No
Police responded to calls about a fight shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers found Tillman’s body lying in the street. Someone had shot him during the fight. Tillman’s death stemmed from a fight at Parkland High School, police said.
30. Terry Lee Cobb Jr.
Age: 48 Date: Dec. 20
31. Steven Dewayne Haizlip
Age: 61 Date: Dec. 20
Where: 2000 Lowery St.
Anyone charged: No
Cobb was killed in a shooting at 6:35 a.m. at the Johnson Municipal Services Center. Police identified Haizlip as the shooter, saying he came to work with handguns to kill Cobb. Haizlip also opened fire on police officers, shooting Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice. The officers returned fire and killed Haizlip.
