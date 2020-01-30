Winston-Salem police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Speedway convenience store Thursday morning on University Parkway.
Officers went to the store at 5434 University Parkway about 2:20 a.m. after getting calls about the robbery, police said.
A man wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. Described as being about 6 feet tall and of slender build, the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The man didn’t shoot his gun, and no one was injured.
Police say they are continuing to investigate, and have no further information to release as of Thursday morning.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or online using the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.