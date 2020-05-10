A Wilkes County man was arrested Sunday following a fatal shooting in State Road, authorities said.
Daniel Martin, 56, of Thurmond was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened at 9:23 a.m. when Wilkes County sheriff's deputies went to a scene of a reported shooting at 1621 Old Highway 21 in State Road, the sheriff's office said. The deputies then found a victim.
The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.
Deputies arrested Martin at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Martin was being held Sunday night in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office in its investigation.
No further details were available Sunday night.
